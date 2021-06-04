Dubai: At least 11 people have been killed and seven wounded in Egypt following a dispute over an irrigation machine, local media reported.
Egyptian security services said the massacre took place in the Upper Egypt village of Abu Hizam, Qena Governorate.
According to reports, a dispute over an irrigation machine had escalated between the Saadiya and Al Awamer families, resulting in deaths and injuries. The matter turned into revenge killings between the two families.
The main suspect in the case is still on the run, and security forces imposed a curfew in the village to control the situation. Security forces also arrested 15 people from the two families over the incident.