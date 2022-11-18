In her interview with BBC for their documentary series 'The Elon Musk Show', Maye Musk said people 'should stop being mean to him [Elon Musk]', adding that her son was a 'genius' and that his tremendous success was part of the reason why he gets so much hate.
Elon Musk has been the subject of widespread criticism after his Twitter takeover and subsequent firing of around 3,700 employees over one weekend. In the latest update, he reportedly gave remaining employees an ultimatum to either remain at Twitter ready for 'long hours at high intensity' or leave with severance pay.
Reports suggest that hundreds of employees are choosing the latter option.
Last week, Musk's decision to announce an end to remote work also drew criticism. Later, he amended his position saying remote work would be fine as long as managers could ensure that 'excellent' work contributions continued and that these managers would be held accountable for decrease in performance.
74-year-old Maye Musk has continued working as a model and in 2017, became the oldest model to be featured in the CoverGirl magazine at 69. She has three children, Elon Musk, Kimbal Musk and Tosca Musk.