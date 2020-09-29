Dr. Dhananjay Datar, CMD, Al Adil Trading Co. LLC. UAE Image Credit: Supplied

The time has come for all of us to provide a big salute and recognise the efforts of Masala King Dr Dhananjay Datar, CMD, Al Adil Trading Co. LLC. UAE for his all-out efforts to free 700 detained Indian workers in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s (KSA) Jeddah city. He also offered them food, medical help and logistical support to return to their homeland. Dr Datar, with this noble work, not only proved himself as a friend in need but also upheld India’s prestige. All the evacuated workers, after landing in India recently, expressed their gratitude with tearful eyes by saying, ‘He is truly Al Adil (A good soul).’

A section of the Indian workers detained in Saudi Arabia and who were later released by the authorities thanks to the efforts of Dr Dhananjay Datar and his team Image Credit: Supplied

The pathetic story of these 700 Indian workers began four months back when the COVID-19 pandemic gripped the world. These workers were stranded in Jeddah city of KSA due to the frequent lockdowns. Some of them were continuing their stay even after visa expiry; some, after losing their jobs, were working elsewhere on the previous permit to make ends meet, and some jobless and penniless workers took shelter anywhere as they had been left with no option but to wait for outside help. Since these actions are considered illegal as per the law of the land, they were apprehended by the local police and sent to the detention centre. The group was waiting desperately to be freed and to return to India. Their plight came to light recently when the media published reports of the same.

Dr Datar realised their grief and vowed to free them from the detention centre as early as possible and send them back to India safely. Besides, another fact which made him quite uneasy was that some of India’s neighbouring countries like Nepal, Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka had already evacuated their workers well on time while hundreds of jobless and penniless Indian workers were facing undue confinement for some insignificant reasons. He, along with his corporate team, swung into action. It was not an easy task to manage everything remotely and regularly follow up as UAE and KSA are two different countries, but his resolution was rock hard. He communicated with the Indian Consulate in Jeddah through the Indian Consulate in the UAE and expressed his willingness to help the detained workers. He proposed that if the KSA authorities release the poor workers on humanitarian grounds, he would sponsor their air tickets and entire medical test expenditure, besides providing logistical facilities.

At last the mediation and joint efforts of Dr Datar and the Indian Consulate in Jeddah worked out and KSA authorities not only released the Indian workers, but also extended a helping hand. Since air traffic between India and KSA has not resumed yet, they facilitated the air travel of these workers to India through Saudia - their official airline - and sponsored the tickets. Dr Datar and his team ensured the medical tests, logistic support and food facility to these workers. Two Saudia flights from Jeddah airport, carrying a total of 451 passengers recently landed at the Delhi International Airport and all passengers were sent to quarantine facilities in Delhi and Bhatinda. The third flight carrying the remaining passengers landed at the Kochi International Airport.