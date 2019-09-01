There were no reports of significant damage

Juneau: The Alaska Earthquake Center reports that a magnitude 5.0 earthquake hit southern Alaska. It was felt by people in the state's capital, Juneau.

The center says the earthquake hit at 8.32pm on Saturday and had an epicenter 70 kilometers west of Klukwan, a village of about 95 people. The earthquake had a depth of less than a mile (about 1 kilometer.)

Several Juneau residents reported on social media that they felt the quake. One person tweeted: "Juneau just had an earthquake... I actually felt it. My bed was literally moving."

There were no reports of significant damage.

The last big earthquake to hit Alaska took place on November 30, when a magnitude 7.1 earthquake struck near Anchorage.