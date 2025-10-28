Kyrgyzstan positions itself as the UAE’s gateway to Central Asia

Exclusive interview with Kyrgyz Ambassador Saliev Aman Akylbekovich on UAE ties
Ambassador Saliev Aman Akylbekovich took up his post in the UAE at a time of deepening ties, with investment and digital cooperation high on the agenda. A committed advocate for Kyrgyz citizens and cross-cultural exchange, he is helping steer the relationship into a new phase, anchored in shared values, strategic reform, and sustainable development.
How would you describe your first six months in office, your vision for the bilateral relationship, and the key decisions you have made so far?
During my six months here as ambassador, my main responsibility has been to protect the interests of our citizens working in the UAE, and to promote the interests of our republic. This includes strengthening and deepening cooperation between our two countries.
The President of the Kyrgyz Republic has made several visits to the UAE, reflecting the active and mutually beneficial relationship between our nations. The UAE leadership fully supports the advancement of this partnership. Wherever we go in the UAE, we are met with assistance, understanding, and cooperation.
How do you want Kyrgyzstan to be perceived by investors and visitors, particularly from the UAE?
Our countries share a strong history of bilateral relations, and the personal rapport between our leaders reflects a high level of coordination and mutual understanding. Tourism in our country has developed rapidly. Many tourists from the Gulf countries, particularly the UAE, regularly visit Kyrgyzstan. One of our country's main attractions is its natural beauty; visitors often compare our landscapes to Switzerland, Oregon, or Canada. For our brothers and sisters from the UAE, key attractions include mountain areas, national parks, and hunting opportunities.
In the 21st century, travellers are increasingly interested in the quality of food and water. People are growing accustomed to traditional destinations and now seek new, less-explored places. Central Asian countries like ours were once closed to the world, but are now opening up. We are nomadic in heritage, part of the Muslim world, and offer halal food, clean air, fresh water, and a comfortable climate.
We offer something unique: pristine nature, authentic local food, and beautiful remote locations. When asked why they come, visitors often say they miss simplicity. This simplicity makes our country appealing.
At the same time, we are investing in quality hotels, better facilities, and services. Visiting Kyrgyzstan has become more convenient with logistics, rental services, and guides.
How is Kyrgyzstan transitioning to a more open future, and where does the country stand today?
Historically, our country has a long and rich past. As a modern state, we were formed during Soviet times. After gaining independence, we were among the first in the region to promote democratic institutions and were often referred to as an "island of democracy" in Central Asia.
Economic reforms made us more active in trade, especially in agriculture. Our strongest economic ties are with Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Russia, and China. We are also deepening relations with Turkey, Iran, and Gulf countries.
As a member of the Eurasian Economic Union, we benefit from access to a large market. Our economy is driven by gold mining, metal exports, and agriculture. Kyrgyzstan’s mountains are a crucial source of water for the region. Cooperation with Gulf countries, especially the UAE, is linked to sustainable development, particularly in water management and hydropower.
How strategic is the UAE for your country's leadership, and what specific goals are you aiming to achieve during this term?
Politically, the UAE is important to us for its experience and its role as a platform for international negotiations. For Kyrgyzstan, our main foreign policy goal is to secure a non-permanent seat on the UN Security Council.
Kyrgyzstan and the UAE share a similar vision of our respective roles in the international geopolitical sphere. As the UAE plays a leading role in the Middle East and Gulf region, we aim to do the same in Central Asia.
What are the government's key infrastructure projects, and are there opportunities for UAE investors to take part in them?
We are successfully promoting and implementing the Acceleration Programme, with support from the UAE, focusing on digitalising governance systems. Another partnership is the construction of hydroelectric stations financed by a UAE company.
Kyrgyzstan holds strong potential in hydropower, solar energy, clean water, and mineral resources. Gold mining contributes around 14% to our national budget, making it attractive for foreign investment. The IT sector is also rapidly developing, supported by favourable tax policies, with some cases qualifying for 0% tax.
What message would you share with UAE policymakers and potential investors about why now is the right time to explore Kyrgyzstan?
I invite my brothers and sisters from the UAE: do not hesitate to invest in our country. You will feel comfortable in our country because we share much in common, historically, culturally, religiously, and in our way of life. The UAE has the potential to be a leader in promoting peace and stability, not just for our country, but for the entire region.
