Our countries share a strong history of bilateral relations, and the personal rapport between our leaders reflects a high level of coordination and mutual understanding. Tourism in our country has developed rapidly. Many tourists from the Gulf countries, particularly the UAE, regularly visit Kyrgyzstan. One of our country's main attractions is its natural beauty; visitors often compare our landscapes to Switzerland, Oregon, or Canada. For our brothers and sisters from the UAE, key attractions include mountain areas, national parks, and hunting opportunities.