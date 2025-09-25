Kazakhstan looks to the UAE to accelerate investment and economic cooperation

An exclusive interview with Rauan Zhumabek, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the UAE
Kazakhstan is entering a new phase of partnership with the UAE, backed by over $5 billion in joint investments and projects in energy, logistics, IT and agriculture.
Ambassador Rauan Zhumabek, having previously served as Kazakhstan’s Consul in Dubai and mastered Arabic early in his diplomatic career, highlights how this cooperation is creating opportunities from the Middle Corridor to renewable energy and tourism, positioning Kazakhstan as a key partner.
How have diplomatic, economic, and people-to-people relations between Kazakhstan and the UAE evolved since the establishment of their official ties in 1992?
Our diplomatic relations began in 1992. The first diplomatic mission opened in Dubai in 1997. When I presented my credentials to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, he mentioned visiting Kazakhstan around 1993. He emphasised that since then, our relations have been strong, especially at the leadership level.
High-level visits occur almost every year. Our President’s most recent visit to the UAE was in January 2025, during the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week. Three months later, Sheikh Khaled visited Kazakhstan. At the airport, he was received by the Prime Minister, and the President greeted him in the lobby, breaking protocol to emphasise the importance he places on our relationship.
Around 20 agreements have been signed in agriculture, digitalisation, IT, transport, logistics and renewable energy. In 2023, we signed a declaration of strategic partnership. My mission is to ensure implementation of agreements.
For me, it is a great responsibility to begin my first ambassadorial post in a country as significant as the UAE. Its influence extends far beyond the Middle East and North Africa; it is a global leader in political stability, economic development, innovation, and knowledge. I am confident both countries can benefit from this partnership.
What are the most important steps your embassy can take to ensure the successful execution and follow-up of the agreements signed last May and the $5 billion pledged?
We compiled all agreements into a single list. This list is shared between both countries to ensure projects are tracked jointly. Both presidents appointed focal points: Mr. Renat Bekturov, Governor of the Astana International Financial Centre, and His Excellency Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure. These two meet in Astana to review agreements, assess progress and plan next steps.
What are the most important projects between Kazakhstan and the UAE?
The UAE is among the top ten foreign investors in Kazakhstan, with investments totalling approximately $4.5 billion.
In transport, the UAE’s Terminals Holding is managing and expanding our capital city’s International Airport. In IT, UAE-based Presight helped launch Central Asia’s largest supercomputer in Astana. In logistics, Abu Dhabi Ports is also investing in Caspian Sea infrastructure.
How do you see Kazakhstan benefiting from sectors like agriculture and processed foods?
We have a clear target, which we are moving toward together with our Emirati partners. There are also specific areas of cooperation that will help us achieve this goal.
First of all, this includes the diversification of trade routes and export baskets. The UAE is a global logistics and trade hub, and one of the world’s largest re-exporters.
Further, Kazakhstan also has huge potential in agriculture. We rank sixth globally in arable and pasture land, are among the top ten wheat exporters, and are a global leader in flour exports. By the end of last year, harvested record 26.7 million tons of grain, which we export worldwide. We aim to expand trade with the UAE, supplying high-quality, organic agricultural products not only to the UAE but also to the broader region.
Another growing area is critical raw materials. Global demand is rising, and Kazakhstan has substantial reserves of elements listed on the periodic table, particularly rare earth metals. We see strong potential for cooperation with the UAE in this field as well.
Kazakhstan is ready to supply high-quality and organic products, and to become a reliable partner for the UAE in ensuring food security.
What are the latest developments in Kazakhstan’s regulatory framework to attract investment?
Our government places strong emphasis on improving the investment climate. One such body is Kazakh Invest, a national company that serves as a single window for international investors. Another is the Foreign Investors’ Council. We also have an Investment Headquarters and the Astana International Finance Centre (AIFC).
Why is Kazakhstan a key geopolitical partner for the UAE?
Kazakhstan and the UAE share many commonalities, even in traditions. This shared heritage is reflected in our values, hospitality, and cultural outlook. Over the past decade, global awareness of Central Asia’s strategic importance has also grown. This recognition has led to the creation of formats like C5+.
What message would you like to share with UAE investors, visitors, and policymakers?
We are actively working to attract tourists from the UAE. Almaty offers mountains, rivers, canyons like Charyn Canyon, and opportunities to disconnect. Kazakhstan also offers historical sites, deserts, lakes, and rivers.
UAE passport holders already enjoy visa-free entry, but residents still require visas. We are urging our authorities to consider UAE residents as key travellers.
