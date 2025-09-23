Kazakhstan eyes stronger agri-export and distribution ties with UAE's Lulu Group

Kazakhstani agricultural products are exported to more than 70 countries
Astana: Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Olzhas Bektenov, held a meeting with Yusuf Ali MA, Chairman of UAE-based Lulu Group International, at the Prime Minister's office in Astana. The meeting discussed the prospects for implementing stronger regional distribution in the agro-industrial complex and trade sector of Kazakhstan.
Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov noted that Kazakhstan is interested in implementing these initiatives, and that these projects are consistent with the objectives of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, as outlined in his Address, to expand projects for deep processing of agricultural products.
Today, Kazakhstani agricultural products are exported to more than 70 countries. Our country plans to double this figure by tripling the industry's productivity.
Olzhas Bektenov noted that the “agro-industrial complex has always played an important role in the economy of our country. Kazakhstan is ready to expand cooperation, from the creation of joint agro-technoparks and export-oriented logistics hubs to the development of e-commerce and other projects. All necessary conditions have been created in our country for this."
Following the meeting, government agencies were instructed to provide the necessary support for the implementation of projects.
During the meeting, Yusuf Ali stated that the company currently imports Kazakhstani meat and agricultural products and intends to expand cooperation, noting the high potential and favorable investment conditions here.
Also present on the occasion were Riyad Jabbar, Director of Al Tayeb Food, Najimuddheen Ibrahim, CEO of Fair Exports Ltd. and other officials.
