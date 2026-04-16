Dubai: A striking fusion of science and creativity is taking centre stage in Amsterdam, where ancient fossils are being transformed into captivating works of art. The “Relics” exhibition at Art Zoo showcases nine pieces by creative duo Jaap Sinke and Ferry van Tongeren, blending natural history with imaginative design.

At the heart of the exhibition is a 67-million-year-old triceratops skull, dramatically suspended above a coral sculpture, creating a visually arresting centrepiece. The artists aim to present fossils not just as scientific specimens, but as objects of beauty and storytelling.

Van Tongeren explains that the goal is to “add drama” to these ancient relics, encouraging visitors to see them from a new perspective. By merging art and paleontology, the exhibition invites audiences to appreciate the aesthetic and emotional power of prehistoric life in a modern, creative context today.

Video: AFP