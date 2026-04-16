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Jurassic art: fossils transformed into artwork at Amsterdam museum

Ancient fossils meet modern creativity in a dramatic new Amsterdam art exhibition

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Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
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Dubai: A striking fusion of science and creativity is taking centre stage in Amsterdam, where ancient fossils are being transformed into captivating works of art. The “Relics” exhibition at Art Zoo showcases nine pieces by creative duo Jaap Sinke and Ferry van Tongeren, blending natural history with imaginative design.

At the heart of the exhibition is a 67-million-year-old triceratops skull, dramatically suspended above a coral sculpture, creating a visually arresting centrepiece. The artists aim to present fossils not just as scientific specimens, but as objects of beauty and storytelling.

Van Tongeren explains that the goal is to “add drama” to these ancient relics, encouraging visitors to see them from a new perspective. By merging art and paleontology, the exhibition invites audiences to appreciate the aesthetic and emotional power of prehistoric life in a modern, creative context today.

Video: AFP

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 26 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
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