Participants' names on boarding passes will be carried in NASA's Artemis II in 2026
Dubai: Do you want your name to go to the Moon? NASA is inviting everyone to have their name flown on the Artemis II mission, a test flight that will venture around the Moon. Through its 'Send Your Name with Artemis II' initiative, anyone can have their name carried aboard the Orion spacecraft as it embarks on a groundbreaking test flight around the Moon. This program not only aims to inspire a new generation of explorers but also allows individuals to feel a direct connection to humanity's next giant leap into deep space. This mission is a crucial step in preparing for future human exploration of the Moon and Mars.
The names of participants will be digitally stored on an SD card, which will be loaded onto the Orion capsule before its launch. This unique memento of a cosmic journey is more than just a list of names; it symbolises a collective human endeavor to push the boundaries of exploration. In return for signing up, individuals will receive a downloadable, commemorative boarding pass with their name, a collectible item that serves as a personal token of their involvement in this historic mission.
This ambitious test flight, scheduled to launch no later than April 2026, represents the first crewed mission of the Artemis campaign. It is a critical step in testing the systems and hardware necessary to support long-duration human spaceflight. The mission, expected to last approximately 10 days, will see a crew of four astronauts venture around the Moon and back. The crew includes NASA astronauts Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, and Christina Koch, along with Canadian Space Agency (CSA) astronaut Jeremy Hansen.
Lori Glaze, acting associate administrator of the Exploration Systems Development Mission Directorate at NASA Headquarters, highlighted the mission's importance, stating that "Artemis II is a key test flight in our effort to return humans to the Moon’s surface and build toward future missions to Mars. It’s also an opportunity to inspire people across the globe and to give them an opportunity to follow along as we lead the way in human exploration deeper into space."
The 'Send Your Name' initiative is a powerful symbol of this new "Golden Age of innovation and exploration", she added. It allows the global community to symbolically join the crew as they take another significant step toward establishing a sustainable human presence on the Moon's surface, a foundation that will ultimately help prepare for the first crewed missions to Mars.
To ensure your name is included on this historic voyage, be sure to sign up before the deadline of January 21. To add your name and receive an English-language boarding pass, visit: https://go.nasa.gov/artemisnames
