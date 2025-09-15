Dubai: Do you want your name to go to the Moon? NASA is inviting everyone to have their name flown on the Artemis II mission, a test flight that will venture around the Moon. Through its 'Send Your Name with Artemis II' initiative, anyone can have their name carried aboard the Orion spacecraft as it embarks on a groundbreaking test flight around the Moon. This program not only aims to inspire a new generation of explorers but also allows individuals to feel a direct connection to humanity's next giant leap into deep space. This mission is a crucial step in preparing for future human exploration of the Moon and Mars.