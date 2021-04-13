DUBAI - A commercial vessel owned by an Israeli firm was targeted near Fujairah port in the United Arab Emirates, Unews news agency said on Twitter on Tuesday. The Jerusalem Post (JP) also carried news of the attack.
No casualties have been reported in the attack, Israel's CH 12 TV said on Tuesday. JP quoted Israeli media reports and said the ship, called the Hyperion, had minor damages. Al Arabiya reported that this is the second time that a ship owned by the same company has been targeted.
The attack is being blamed on Iran, according to media reports. A blast at Iran's main nuclear facility of Natanz in central Iran sharply heightened tensions after Iran reportedly blamed Israel for the attack.
Details to follow
- Inputs from Reuters, AFP