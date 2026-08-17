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Inside the intense preparation of France’s young bullfighter Esteban Navarro before feria showdown

Young French matador Esteban Navarro prepares for the Beziers feria bullfight

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
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French novillero (novice bullfighter) Esteban Navarro faces a Robert Marge bull during a bullfight in the Feria of Beziers, southern France.
French novillero (novice bullfighter) Esteban Navarro faces a Robert Marge bull during a bullfight in the Feria of Beziers, southern France.
AFP

Dubai: Young French bullfighter Esteban Navarro prepares for one of the most important moments of his career as he gets ready for the Beziers feria bullfight. From early morning training sessions to quiet moments of concentration before entering the arena, Navarro’s day reflects the discipline, tradition and passion behind bullfighting.

The 20-year-old matador balances physical preparation, rituals and the pressure of performing before thousands of spectators during the annual festival in southern France.

Photos: AFP

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
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