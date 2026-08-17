Young French matador Esteban Navarro prepares for the Beziers feria bullfight
Dubai: Young French bullfighter Esteban Navarro prepares for one of the most important moments of his career as he gets ready for the Beziers feria bullfight. From early morning training sessions to quiet moments of concentration before entering the arena, Navarro’s day reflects the discipline, tradition and passion behind bullfighting.
The 20-year-old matador balances physical preparation, rituals and the pressure of performing before thousands of spectators during the annual festival in southern France.
Photos: AFP