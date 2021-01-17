1 of 25
TRAVEL BAN: On December 31, 2020, the Philippines government announced a travel ban on non-Philippine citizens arriving from countries officially reporting cases of the new COVID-19 variant. More countries were subsequently added to the list between January 8 and 16, 2021, which now covers 34 countries. The ban remains in place until January 31, 2021. Passengers form a queue towards a PCR test boost at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 2.
LIST OF COUNTRIES: On January 17, 2021, the Philippine expanded the list of countries with a temporary travel ban to 34 countries. These include UK, USA, India, Pakistan, South Africa, Switzerland, Italy, Denmark, Israel, Portugal, China, Spain, Ireland, Netherlands, Singapore, Lebanon, Japan, Finland, Norway, Canada, Germany, Sweden, Australia, France, Iceland, South Korea, Jordan, Brazil, Australia, Jamaica, Oman, UAE, Luxembourg and Hungary.
PCR TEST: Inbound passengers take a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test immediately after landing. The PCR test and stay at a quarantine hotel is free for in-bound overseas Filipino workers.
WAITING ON THE LINE: After the swab test done at the airport, arriving passengers queue up for buses that would take them to various hotels designated as quarantine facilities in the Philippine capital.
HOME AT LAST: There are an estimated 10 million Filipinos working and living overseas. A scene at Manila's Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 2.
MEALS TO GO: Ready meals for arriving overseas Filipino workers at the bus queue. Despite the temporary travel ban, expatriate Filipinos who wish to fly home will be allowed to do so.
SHOW ME YOUR PASSPORT: A hotel staff behind an acrylic glass checks passport details of a guest upon checkin.
HOTEL CHECK-IN: The main lobby of a hotel in Manila used as a quarantine facility.
SUITED UP: All hotel staff, from the check-in counters to the room service crew, are suited up with personal protection equipment (PPE).
HOTEL QUARANTINE: The entrance of a quarantine hotel in Malate, a district of Manila. Guests are not allowed to leave their room during the quarantine period. Expatriate Filipinos who wish to fly home will be allowed to do so. They will now be subjected to a mandatory 14-day quarantine at an accredited facility upon arrival in the Philippines, regardless of their COVID-19 test result.
PCR TEST QUEUE: In-bound passengers form a queue to the RT-PCR test booths run by the Coast Guard at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport, Terminal 2.
MANDATORY QUARANTINE. Filipinos coming from the UAE can still go home despite the temporary ban for foreign nationals coming from 34 countries, including the UAE. But a 14-day quarantine at a government-mandated facility — usually a hotel — is mandatory. Quarantine rules, in Filipino.
QUARANTINE HOTEL: A hotel designated as a quarantine facility in Manila shows their daily rates. Overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) are taken to such facilities, free of charge. More than 100 hotels used as quarantine facilities around the country.
INSTRUCTIONS: A hotel check-in staff gives instructions to a guest. PROTOCOLS: Under strict quarantine protocols, citizens allowed to fly into the Philippines are PCR-tested upon arrival at any of the country’s international airports. They are provided meals at the airport, then taken in batches by bus to a designated quarantine hotel.
HOTEL MEALS: Food cart ready for delivery at a Manila quarantine hotel.
STAY IN PLACE: Meals are served outside during the quarantine period. Those who undergo quarantine are not allowed to venture outside. Under the new protocols, they are subjected to strict monitoring until the end of their 14-day quarantine period.
FRONT DESK: A staff at Airo Hotel in Malate sits behind a plexiglass, which also shows the daily room rate. When dealing with guests directly, staff use personal protective equipment.
PLEASE DO NOT TOUCH: A grand piano sits in the lobby of a hotel in Manila used as quarantine hotel.
WATER DISPENSER: A full bottle of drinking water await guests, and can be refilled upon request.
QUARANTINE HOTEL: Toilet and bath inside a quarantine hotel in Alabang, Manila.
ECO BAG: Meals are served three times a through this eco-bag, left by hotel staff outside your door, hanging from the knob.
QUARANTINE HOTEL: This hotel fronting the Manila Bay is also one of the hundreds of hotels designated as a COVID-19 quarantine facility.
