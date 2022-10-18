Cuttack, Odisha, India: Odisha Police on Monday arrested two persons alleged of tying a young man to scooter and dragging him along the road.

The Cuttack police swung into action after the video of the incident surfaced in the internet. "In a strange incident in Cuttack, Odisha a youth was tied to a scooter and dragged on a busy road," Cuttack DCP said.

A video, which has turned viral, showed two people tying a young man to a scooter and dragging him along the road.

Though the exact time of the incident was not immediately known, the police said that it happened on Sunday late evening.

The police received rpeort about the incident around 11 pm on Sunday. "Following this, an investigation was conducted into the matter. Both the accused were apprehended later," Cuttack DCP Pinak Mishra said.

The victim Jagannath Behera knew the accused and had borrowed Rs1,500 from them. On failure to return the amount owed, the accused tied him to a scooty and dragged him in front of thousands on the road. It was not immediately known what happened to victim.

DCP Mishra said that the accused will be produced before the court following the investigation of their criminal background.

Earlier, in the Paradeep port area, Odisha, a man was tied in front of a moving truck and garlanded with shoes as punishment for stealing a mobile phone.

In September a 14-year-old Dalit boy was allegedly tied to a pole and badly beaten in the Chikkaballapur district of Karnataka.

The police said that the accused thrashed the victim after suspecting him of having committed theft. Following this, 10 people were booked under the SC/ST Act.

Chintamani Rural Police have recorded the statements of the victim boy and his mother.