India: Scores dead, several injured and normal life disrupted as heavy rains lash the subcontinent, with Delhi receiving its heaviest rainfall for a single day in July in 41 years.
Image Credit: ANI
India’s meteorological department has forecast more rain across large parts of northern India in coming days. [In pic: A man loses balance while riding a bike on a severely waterlogged Delhi-Gurugram Expressway service road following heavy rains at near Narsinghpur.] ANI
Image Credit: ANI
The summer monsoon brings South Asia 70-80 percent of its annual rainfall, as well as death and destruction due to flooding and landslides. [In pic: The water level of Beas river engulfs makeshift shanties as it crosses the danger mark following heavy monsoon rains, in Kullu.] ANI
Image Credit: ANI
Pakistan: Nearly 70 people, including children, have been killed in weather-related incidents since June 25 as Pakistan grappled with heavy monsoon rains, officials say. [In pic: A rescue worker helps a driver pushing his motorcycle rickshaw through a flooded road caused by heavy monsoon rainfall in Lahore, Pakistan, Wednesday, July 5, 2023. AP
Image Credit: AP
Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has issued a significant weather outlook for river catchments in Pakistan from July 9 to 15, warning of potential flash floods and high-level flooding in several areas. [In pic: People ride on a horsecart through a flooded street after heavy rainfall in Lahore.]
Image Credit: AFP
China: Tens of thousands of people have been moved to shelters amid heavy flooding in northern, central and southeastern China. [In pic: Paramilitary policemen clear a street after flooding caused by heavy rains in China's southwestern Chongqing.]
Image Credit: AFP
Seasonal flooding is a regular occurrence in China, but this year's rising waters have been accompanied by unusually prolonged stretches of high temperatures. [In pic: Rescue workers evacuate stranded residents on a flooded street after heavy rainfall in Wanzhou district of Chongqing.]
Image Credit: Cnsphoto via Reuters
Japan: Torrential rain triggered landslides that killed at least one person and prompted authorities to order tens of thousands of people to leave their homes on Japan's southwestern island of Kyushu. [In pic: A woman steadies her umbrella as heavy rain lashes the city of Kumamoto, Kumamoto Prefecture, on the Japanese island of Kyushu on June 30, 2023.]
Image Credit: Photo by JIJI Press / AFP
US: Heavy rainstorms poured over parts of New York and Pennsylvania on Sunday, with first responders rescuing people stuck in vehicles along flooded roadways and with more wet weather on the way for the US Northeast. [In pic: Streets are flooded in Highland Falls, Orange County, US, in this video screengrab obtained from social media, July 9, 2023. ]
Image Credit: Reuters
Spain: A massive storm and torrential downpours since Friday caused flash flooding in Spain's north-eastern city of Zaragoza, causing disruption to normal life. [ In pic: A flooded road is seen through a car windshield, in Zaragoza, Spain, July 6, 2023 in this screengrab obtained from a social media video. ]
Image Credit: Sara Sandra Garcia Gomez via Reuters
Rescuers bring people out of a flooded area after sustained rains in Ulaanbaatar, the capital of Mongolia on July 6, 2023.
Image Credit: AFP
A boy paddles through the flooded ArtexPhilippines: Compound to fetch clean water, in Malabon, Metro Manila, Philippines, July 4, 2023.
Image Credit: Reuters