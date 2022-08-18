One of the safest countries in the world
With Portugal earning its position as the fourth safest country in the world, more investors are putting Portugal on their next best investment list. Economic progress and declining crime rates make Portugal a shining example of success today. It is no wonder so many people choose this rich land to get a Golden Visa through real estate investment to enhance their lifestyles and opportunities or simply to retire in their golden years because of the Mediterranean climate and affordable healthcare.
An investment into a better future
For anyone seeking European residency or citizenship, Portugal’s Golden Visa is a perfect choice. It has a thriving economy, a rich culture, and gorgeous natural scenery. Portugal’s Golden Visa offers a diverse range of real estate investment options and upcoming property developments make it an attractive programme for many investors. It offers the benefits of visa-free access to over 170 countries and a minimum stay requirement of just seven days per year.
All you need and more!
The Portugal Golden Visa is currently the most popular programme for EU citizenship and residency. Property investment starts at €280,000 with guaranteed buyback options. The programme offers EU Residency Cards after about eight months, which allows visa-free travel to 26 EU-based countries, along with the promise of visa-free travel to 185 countries when citizenship is obtained after five years. Therefore, it is the ideal citizenship option for non-European citizens seeking safety and freedom while investing in a politically and economically stable country.
New investment options
Aside from the most popular investment options for Portugal Golden Visa — real estate and fund subscription — other investment options are expected to be available. Among them is a €250,000 donation amount to be used for preserving national heritage in Portugal.
New locations to consider
As a result of the newly implemented real estate regulations, increasing attention is now being paid to interior property markets. In the current market, investors can only purchase residential property in the designated interior areas of the city. New locations such as Aljezur, Douro Valley, and Monchique are becoming popular investment destinations as the spotlight shifts away from residential property options in Lisbon and Porto to encourage investment in low-density areas.