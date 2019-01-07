The researcher that this came from is Katie Milkman from Wharton. So the basic idea is that you take something that you want to do and you pair it with something that you should do. Milkman’s example was she was really loved reading “The Hunger Games” [via audiobooks]. But she knew she should be working out more, and so she took the thing that she wanted to do, which is read “The Hunger Games,” and pair it with the thing that she needed to do, which is run on the treadmill, and set up this little rule for herself where she was only allowed to [listen to] the books if she was running on the treadmill.