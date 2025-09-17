Helmet protest: Thousands of riders block Bogota roads

The unusual demonstration brought traffic to a standstill as bikers blocked key roads
Motorcyclists in Colombia’s capital, Bogota, staged a dramatic protest on Tuesday, covering streets with thousands of helmets to voice their anger over new transport policies. The unusual demonstration brought traffic to a standstill as bikers blocked key roads and laid down their helmets in unison, creating a striking sea of black, red, and white headgear across the pavement.
The protest targeted measures introduced by Mayor Carlos Fernando Galán, which riders argue unfairly restrict their mobility and increase living costs. Many motorcyclists rely on their bikes for daily commutes and delivery work, and say the new rules will hit them hardest.
“We are workers, not criminals,” read placards displayed at the site, as protest leaders accused the mayor’s office of ignoring their concerns. The helmet display was chosen as a peaceful yet powerful symbol of their presence in the city and their determination to resist.
Authorities urged calm and opened dialogue with biker representatives, but tensions remain high. For many residents, the protest was both disruptive and visually unforgettable, highlighting the growing friction between Bogota’s working-class commuters and city officials over the future of urban transport.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox