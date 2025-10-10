Power outages in Kyiv's eastern districts amid Russian strikes: mayor

Russian forces carried out a major attack on the Ukrainian capital
Parts of eastern Kyiv experienced power outages on Friday, the city's mayor said, as Russian forces carried out a major attack on the Ukrainian capital.
"The left bank of the capital is without electricity. There are also problems with water supply," Vitali Klitschko said on the Telegram platform.
“Russia is launching a massive blow on the Ukrainian energy infrastructure,” Energy Minister Svitlana Grynchuk said on Facebook. “Energy workers are taking all necessary measures to minimize the negative consequences.”
The overnight Russian strike killed a seven-year-old child in Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia, AFP quoted the head of the southeastern region's military administration as saying on Friday.
"Tragic news. A 7-year-old boy who was wounded in a nighttime Russian attack has died in hospital," Ivan Fedorov said on the Telegram platform.
Meanwhile, Ukraine’s capital Kyiv is under a massive drone and missile attack that is hitting civilian infrastructure and municipal energy targets, according to local authorities.
Power is off in several city districts and at least eight civilians have been injured, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Telegram on Friday.
Ukraine’s central regions of Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia are also under attack, the country’s Air Defense said on Telegram.
“Russia is launching a massive blow on the Ukrainian energy infrastructure,” Energy Minister Svitlana Grynchuk said on Facebook. “Energy workers are taking all necessary measures to minimize the negative consequences.”
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox