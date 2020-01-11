Sultan Haitham Bin Tariq Al Said of Oman, successor of Sultan Qaboos Bin Said, who died late on Friday night. Image Credit: File

Dubai: Sultan Haitham Bin Tariq Al Said took the oath before the Council of Oman this morning as the new Sultan of Oman, according to state media.

Sultan Haitham Bin Tariq Al Said was chosen by Sultan Qaboos to succeed him, as the family opened his will this morning following established protocol in Oman.

The inaugration ceremony took place at Al Bustan palace on Saturday morning before the funeral of the late Sultan Qaboos Bin Said.

The Council of Oman held an emergency session on Saturday morning at its headquarters in Al Bustan.

Moving forward

Haitham Bin Tareq Al Saeed was the minister of heritage and national culture, and the cousin of the late Sultan Qaboos.

Sultan Haitham Bin Tariq on his first speech infront of council confirms "moving forward on the noble approach of Sultan Qaboos in the development and progress of the Sultanate."

This came following the death of Oman's Sultan Qaboos Bin Said, who died on Friday evening. State media reported the death early on Saturday, and a three-day period of national mourning was declared.

A three-day holiday was also declared in Oman.