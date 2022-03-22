Sharm El Sheikh: His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, on Tuesday attended a tripartite meeting with Egyptian President Abdul Fattah Al Sissi and Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.
The meeting touched on ways to strengthen the relations between the three countries and the importance of cooperation, coordination and consultation in a manner that meets ambitions for development and stability in the region as well as energy security and global markets stability.
The leaders exchanged views on a number of issues and regional and international developments of common interest.