Dubai: A new and innovative technological marvel has made its debut at Saudi Arabia’s LEAP 2023 international technical conference in Riyadh.
The first-ever Saudi robot, ‘Sara’, has taken centre stage, welcoming visitors to the Saudi Digital Pavilion with open arms.
The conference, which began on monday and continues until Thursday is themed ‘Towards New Horizons,’ and aims to showcase cutting-edge technology and advancements in the field.
Sara was created through a collaboration between Saudi Digital and Qss Company and is designed to interact with visitors and respond to their inquiries. It boasts a host of exciting features, including the ability to communicate in multiple dialects, perform popular dances, and even recognise distance. With a camera powered by artificial intelligence, Sara is able to start a dialogue session with visitors who greet her with a simple “Hello Sara.”
Not only does Sara recognise and respond to different dialects, but it also has a pre-trained model that analyses sentences and understands their content, providing the appropriate answer in the form of text. This makes Sara not only an impressive display of technology but also a valuable resource for conference attendees.