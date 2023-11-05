Dubai: Ali Al Shatti, a Saudi artisan from Tarout Island, has become a symbol of perseverance after overcoming the loss of his right hand to become a famed ship model manufacturer.
During an interview with Saudi TV channel, Al Shatti recounted his journey, which began in his youth amidst the rich marine culture of Tarout Island.
The accident that claimed his hand would have deterred many, but for Al Shatti, it served as a catalyst for growth.
He spoke with a contagious enthusiasm: “The strength of will made me have three hands,” suggesting that when armed with resolve and willpower, even the most significant setbacks can be surmounted.
Inheriting the art of ship model crafting from his father, Al Shatti has mastered the intricate process of transforming simple pieces of wood into stunning maritime replicas. His selection of wood is a meticulous process, carefully choosing from cut trees to find materials that meet his stringent requirements for his works.
Al Shatti has adapted to his circumstances, mastering the art of ship model creation single-handedly — both literally and metaphorically. His work, which varies in complexity, can take from a week for smaller models to a full month for the most elaborate ships in his collection.