Hail, Saudi Arabia: What began as a modest gesture by Hail University student Taif Al Suqairi Al Shammari has grown into a community-driven initiative, transforming a simple dream into a meaningful reality.

Taif, along with her father and brothers Abdullah and Abdulrahman, set up and furnished a tent near Gate 7 of the university's Ajja campus to offer shelter to parents who travel long distances to wait for their daughters in the winter cold.

Taif explained that the idea originated from her concern for a classmate’s father, who travels daily from Al Sulaimi, 170 kilometres south of Hail.

Initially, the initiative involved just three students and a small tent. However, word quickly spread, gaining the support of 582 donors—students and their families—via a WhatsApp group.

With nearly SAR 7,000 raised, the effort expanded into a well-furnished tent with sturdy poles and high-quality seating, creating a welcoming space for parents.

The tent has since become a centerpiece of community spirit, with locals stepping in to provide water and chairs for elderly parents. Taif also announced plans to include breakfast in the initiative.

The effort earned widespread praise, including from prominent figures. Faiz Al Malki, ambassador of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, lauded the students, saying, “I swear you are heroes. Thank you.”