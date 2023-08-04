Dubai: Yusuff Ali, Chairman and Managing Director of LuLu Group International and one of the top 10 richest businessmen in the UAE, was among the distinguished attendees at the 2023 Gusl-e-Kaaba (Holy Kaaba washing) ceremony in Mecca.
A video from the annual ceremony, which took place on August 2 in Mecca, showed Yusuff Ali inside the holy Kaaba, greeting and speaking with officials.
The Deputy Governor of Mecca, Prince Badr bin Sultan, led the ceremony on behalf of King Salman. Following Fajr prayers, the washing of the holy Kaaba was conducted with ZamZam water mixed with rose water, with the walls being carefully wiped with cloths moistened with the specially prepared mixture.
Saudi Arabia's General Presidency for the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet's Mosque was responsible for raising the lower part of the Kiswa - the large embroidered cloth that covers the Kaaba. The event also included washing the inner walls and floor with mettaram - oud oil and rose water.
Head of the Presidency for the Two Holy Mosques Sheikh Abdulrahman Al Sudais, along with ministers, emirs, diplomats, special guests, custodian of the Kaaba, members of the learned council, and senior officials of the Iruharam Karyalam, participated in the function.
Yusuff Ali's special recognition as a guest at the Kaaba washing ceremony further emphasised the significance of the event.