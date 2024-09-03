Dubai: Two people have died as severe thunderstorms struck the Arada Governorate in the eastern part of Saudi Arabia’s Jazan region.

The intense lightning and heavy rainfall have prompted local authorities to issue warnings for residents to be cautious.

Dr. Abdullah Al Misnad, a climate professor at Qassim University, has shed light on the extreme lightning activity in the Jazan region.

According to Dr. Al Misnad, the region experiences a notably high frequency of lightning strikes, averaging 55 flashes per square kilometre annually.

This is significantly higher than what is observed in European and North African countries, making it the area with the highest lightning strike rate in Saudi Arabia.

Consequently, the death rate from lightning strikes in Jazan is also the highest in the country.

To help mitigate these risks, Dr. Al Misnad recommends several safety measures.

He advises installation of lightning rods on homes and government and commercial buildings and suggests that during severe thunderstorms, residents should stay indoors or remain in a vehicle to stay safe.

Additionally, it is crucial to avoid using electrical appliances and to keep them away from metal and plumbing fixtures. Those working outdoors should avoid tall structures, such as trees and poles, to reduce the risk of being struck by lightning.

Dr. Al Misnad, who has visited around 80 countries, emphasises that the intensity of thunderstorms in Jazan is unmatched globally.

He also highlights that while a lightning strike can hit a vehicle, passengers are generally safe as long as they avoid touching metal parts.

Lightning strikes occur at a rate of 50-100 per second, with most extending 3-4 kilometers and having a diameter of about 1 inch.