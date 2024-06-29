Dubai: Jeddah's much-anticipated annual festival, Jeddah Season 2024, has officially begun, featuring a stunning array of performances and displays.

The opening ceremony, held at the Jeddah Art Promenade under the slogan "Once Again," captivated attendees with spectacular drone displays, vibrant fireworks, engaging visual presentations, and roaming performances, setting a high standard for the events to follow.

The season not only promises to entertain but also aims to boost the local economy by creating job opportunities and attracting investments.

Jeddah Season offers a lineup of activities for all ages, ranging from interactive experiences and motor skills games at the City Walk area to cultural performances and dining options.

A highlight of this season is the Warner Bros. Discovery: Celebrate Every Story area, making its debut in Saudi Arabia, offering a variety of games and entertainment shows.