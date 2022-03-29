Cairo: Thai workers are expected to resume employment in Saudi Arabia in three months’ time, the Saudi Federation of Chambers has disclosed, as ties between both countries have recently grown after years-long strains.
Around 200,000 such workers will be hired annually in the kingdom, according to a federation official.
“The Thai Ministry of Labour has announced the return of Thai workers to the kingdom within three months,” deputy head of the federation Tareq Al Haidari told Saudi TV Al Ekhbariyah.
“They confirmed readiness to provide up to 200,000 workers to the Saudi market per year,” he added.
Topping the list of employment from Thailand, the official singled out health and hospitality sectors.
Earlier this month, Saudi Arabia lifted a ban on its citizens’ travel to Thailand amid growing ties between the two countries after they restored full diplomatic links earlier this year.
The Saudi General Directorate of Passports has said that Saudis and Thais are allowed to enter both countries.
In January, Saudi Arabia, the birthplace of Islam, and Thailand agreed to fully restore diplomatic ties between the two countries and to exchange ambassadors in around 32 years.
The move was agreed during a landmark official visit by Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha to Riyadh where he met Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
The Saudi national carrier, Saudia, also relaunched its flights between the kingdom and Thailand, carrying Thai Muslims to perform Umrah or lesser pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia.