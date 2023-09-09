Cairo: A student had been fatally hit by a car driven by his schoolmate after leaving the school in Saudi Arabia’s Mecca, a Saudi news outlet reported.
The victim was a student at an intermediate school in Al Rashidiya 2 district of Mecca and was hit by the car of another student at the same school complex, Sabq added.
He was transferred to a local hospital where he died of the wounds sustained in the accident.
The mishap occurred Thursday in a street in the vicinity of the educational complex after the car driven by the high school student swerved and hit the other student, who was walking home after the end of the school day, the report said, quoting eyewitnesses.
Authorities have opened an investigation into the circumstances of the accident.
The new school year started in Saudi Arabia on August 20 after a two-month summer break.