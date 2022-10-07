Cairo: Saudi Arabia has launched a new competition with cash prizes totalling SR100,000 as part of its efforts to promote Saudi coffee, a popular national drink.
Announced by the Ministry of Culture, the “Pathway of Coffee Cups” competition aims to highlight methods of making Saudi coffee, groom related efficiency and consolidate the coffee-making profession.
The competition was unveiled as part of the ongoing Saudi Coffee Festival held in the cities of Riyadh, Jeddah and Dhahran, the Saudi news agency SPA reported.
The contest targets Saudi coffee makers and other professionals in the industry interested in details of its history and cultural heritage for the kingdom as well as different segments of society, it added.
The final stretch of the competition will be held in the city of Jazan in south-western Saudi Arabia where three winners will be picked.
The top winner will get a prize of SR60,000 with his/her coffee recipe be adopted in some coffee shops.
The second and third will obtain SR30,000 and SR10,000 respectively.
The competition is part of the “Year of Saudi Coffee” designated for this year under the Quality of Life Programme in line with the Saudi Vision 2030, an ambitious development scheme.
The “Year of Saudi Coffee” is a national initiative celebrating Saudi coffee through a wide array of events and competitions.
Last February, the Ministry of Culture renamed Arabic coffee to Saudi coffee at all restaurants and coffee shops in the kingdom.
Saudi Arabia last month launched a unique competition inviting musicians to compose pieces mixing sounds of musical instruments with those of making Saudi coffee as part of the “Year of Saudi Coffee” initiatives.