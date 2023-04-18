Dubai: The Saudi Space Commission on Monday unveiled the official logo for the Kingdom’s scientific mission to the International Space Station (ISS), featuring the first Saudi and Arab Muslim female astronaut, Rayana Bernawi, and Ali Al Qarni.
The astronauts will blast off from Florida on May 8 on a private mission to the ISS.
Barnawi, a breast cancer researcher, will become the first Saudi woman to voyage into space and will be joined on the mission by Ali Al Qarni, a fighter pilot.
The logo represents the noble objectives of the Kingdom’s scientific mission, focusing on empowering people, safeguarding the planet, and exploring new horizons through health and environmental sustainability research conducted by the astronauts. The logo will appear on the crew’s official uniform, as is customary for all space missions.
The circular logo incorporates the Kingdom’s flag, reflecting the heritage, history, cultural specificity, and traditions of Saudi Arabia. It symbolises the banner of Islam with the green flag, purity with the white colour featuring the two Shahadahs (Islamic testimony), and the drawn sword, representing firmness in applying justice.
In addition, the logo highlights the Kingdom’s location on the world map, the names of the astronauts, and two laser beams launching from Saudi Arabia into space, symbolising the astronauts and inspiring young Saudis to take an interest in space science, STEM jobs, and higher education in space science.
The mission logo underscores the Kingdom’s commitment to supporting space exploration endeavors, reinforcing the role of Saudi citizens in space programmes, and aligning with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, which aims to emphasize Saudi Arabia’s position in the space sector and its technologies.