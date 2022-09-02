Dubai: A Saudi online store has stirred up a controversy in the kingdom and across the Arab region after it put up for sale a tissue signed by popular Saudi singer Mohammad Abdu for SR30,000 ($8000).
According to media reports, the online store “Alberwaaz”, offered buyers an easy payment plan of four installments of SR7,500 each.
The 'most expensive' tissue is still up for grabs. The Saudi singer wrote on the tissue: “This is the handkerchief of Mohammad Abdu”.
The reaction of social media users was one of irritation and circasm. "I would not buy even if it has magic power that can wipe out all my sorrow and sadness, one said, while another was circastic: "Will my voice become like him if I bought it? I won’t buy it even if it’s offered for half a riyal."
A twitter user also said that she won’t buy it no matter what, even if it can erase her sins.
Abdu has been one of the foremost names in Arabic music since 1961, and his songs are appreciated by millions across the Arab world.
His career began at a young age when Mohammad picked up an oud and practiced playing music and singing traditional Arabic songs.