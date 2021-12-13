Dubai: A Saudi man was arrested for facilitating the illegal entry of two Yemeni women and transporting them to an unidentified place, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.
The man was arrested in Jazan and will be referred to authorities pending legal action. Under the Saudi law, anyone who facilitates the illegal entry of individuals into the Kingdom can be punished with penalties of up to 15 years imprisonment and a fine of up to SR1 million.
According to Saudi media, 15,069 violators of residency and labour laws and border security regulations have been arrested in various regions of the Kingdom within a week. The arrests were made during joint field campaigns carried out by various units of security forces and the General Directorate of Passports (Jawazat) during the period from December 2 to 8.
Those arrested included 7,567 violators of the residency laws, about 5,600 violators of the border security regulations, and more than 1,902 violators of the labour law.
The total number of violators, who are currently subject to the punitive measures, accounted for more than 89,479, including more than 81,158 men and 8,321 women, while the cases of 78,154 violators were referred to their diplomatic missions to obtain travel documents for their deportation.