Cairo: Saudi police had arrested a male motorist for deliberately ramming into a security patrol and attempting to escape, a police official said.
The offence was committed by the Saudi man in the governorate of Al Quryyat in north Saudi Arabia, the spokesman for the local police added.
The motive for the incident was not revealed.
Police had also summoned another Saudi man for filming the incident and posting its clip on social media, the official added without further details.
In recent years, Saudi Arabia has toughened penalties for traffic offences and seen a drop in road deaths.
Earlier this month, Transport Minister Saleh Al Jasser said that death roads has declined in the kingdom to 13.3 fatalities per 100,000 people against 28 deaths in the past.