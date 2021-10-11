Dubai: A young Saudi man narrowly escaped certain death after a huge rock fell next to him while he sleeping, local media reported.
According to Sabq, a huge rock fell through the wall into the room of the 19-year-old from a building overlooking his house in Al Laith governorate.
The young man’s father, said a disaster had been averted. “The destruction left by the rock shows the extent of danger."
He called on authorities to intervene and immediately repair the damage caused by the rock, saying that his house is no longer safe to live in.