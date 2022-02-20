Dubai: A Saudi doctor has become the talk of the town after quitting his job as a doctor and deciding to work as a baker instead, local media reported.
Despite completing his university studies and graduating as a doctor, the Saudi man decided to become a full-time baker, a profession that he inherited from his father.
Dr Faisal Al Rabie said that he is the son of the famous baker in Al Ahsa Governorate Abdul Rahman Al Rabie and that he liked his father’s profession since he was child.
“I was living an internal struggle between the medical profession and working as a baker despite the hardship of this profession,” Dr Faisal said, adding that this profession was inherited from grandparents and is more than 150 years old.
“People’s attitude towards my decision was very positive and beautiful. I received huge praise and encouragement from the customers and despite some obstacles, my persistence and patience are the secret of my success in my profession as a baker,” Dr Faisal stated.
Dr Al Rabee’ expressed his hope that there would be special workshops, to train young people on this profession, adding that he trained some Saudi men and women on baking.