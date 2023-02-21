Dubai: Saudi Arabia will celebrate on February 22 the Founding Day for the second time in its history, with a series of exciting events and celebrations across the kingdom that will astonish the country’s residents and visitors.
Events will be held across the country and the capital Riyadh will also have its share of celebrations as the city’s towers have already been lit up with green lighting in preparation for the holiday.
Founding Day activities will also include traditional art and exhibitions of early photos to bring an audience of modern Saudis closer to their heritage and customs.
From Wednesday until Friday a series of events will be taking place at the King Fahad National Library that will introduce visitors to the cultural heritage of the first Saudi state through seminars, meetings and workshops, according to Al Arabiya.
Riyadh’s King Abdullah Financial District will witness cultural events that will take visitors back three centuries ago and will give them a chance to revisit history by creating popular markets, showcasing traditional Saudi clothes in addition to interactive exhibitions and historical plays.
The Saudi Founding Day will also be marked with an official holiday on Wednesday while public sector employees and students will enjoy a long weekend with Thursday also off.
The founding day was first celebrated last year and as per a royal decree has become an annual public holiday. The history of “Founding Day” goes back to three centuries ago when the first Saudi state was established in 1727 during the leadership of Imam Mohammad bin Saud.