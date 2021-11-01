The 'Sky Musuem' will be launched by the Royal Commission for AlUla and Saudi Arabian Airlines (Saudia) to shed light on AlUla, one of the oldest cities in the Arabian Peninsula. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Saudi Arabia will launch a sky museum on Thursday flying from Riyadh to AlUla, the world’s first flying museum, to highlight archaeological sites and attractions in AlUla region, local media said on Monday.

The 'Sky Musuem' will be launched by the Royal Commission for AlUla and Saudi Arabian Airlines (Saudia) to shed light on AlUla, one of the oldest cities in the Arabian Peninsula.

The trip will kick off on Thursday on board the flying museum, where chosen replica pieces will be showcased for the recently uncovered archaeological pieces during excavations in AlUla. Saudia seized the opportunity to launch a new channel on its entertainment system (IFE) during the trip “Experience Saudi Arabia” where passengers will be able to watch Discovery Channel documentary “The Architects of Ancient Arabia”, which was launched in 2021 and produced by Powderhouse.

During the trip, Dr. Rebecca Foote, Director of Antiquities and Heritage Research at the commission, will give a briefing on the documentary and the pieces displayed in the flying museum and will also answer guests’ questions.

Dr. Foote said: “There is a tremendous volume of continuous work in AlUla by a team of local and international archaeologists, yet we have just started to understand the complicated nature of the past of AlUla.

“AlUla is a hidden gem in the Arabian Peninsula and we are moving forward in exploring its secrets. I look forward to sharing more information about our work with passengers onboard the Sky Museum trip on Saudia.”

Kerrie McEvoy, Discovery Channel Director for Europe, Middle East and Africa, said the documentary, which will be screened on the Saudia’s new entertainment, aims at offering an educational and entertaining content for passionate audience around the world.

The Sky Museum trip will spotlight on AlUla as a living museum and underscore the importance of archaeological works underway in AlUla, believed to be the biggest archaeological work in the world nowadays.