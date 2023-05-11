Dubai: Sandstorms with a speed of more than 45 kilometres per hour will hit eight regions across Saudi Arabia from Thursday to Saturday, according to a weather forecast by the National Centre for Meteorology.
Dusty winds will be experienced in Al Jouf, the Northern Borders, and Tabuk, in addition to the northern parts of the regions of Medina, Hail, Riyadh, Al Qassim, and the Eastern Province.
Last week, the NCM warned of weather fluctuations in most regions of the Kingdom. Moderate to heavy thunderstorms accompanied by active downward winds, with a speed of more than 60 km/h, experienced in many parts of the country during the past few days.