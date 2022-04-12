Cairo: A teenage student had died during a brawl with a colleague at a school in the Saudi city of Jeddah, prompting security and education investigations into the incident, local media reported.
During the fight at an intermediate school, the victim’s head had hit a desk, Okaz newspaper said, citing unidentified sources. His classmates attempted to provide first aid to the 15-year-old student, but he had already suffered from head bleeding resulting in his death, the added.
The brawl occurred on Sunday involving two Saudi students at the Granada Intermediate School in Jeddah, according to Sabq newspaper.
The dead student will be buried later today after the Muslim Asr (afternoon) prayer in Jeddah, it added, quoting his uncle.
Education authorities in Jeddah opened an administrative inquiry into the incident as there was reportedly no teacher on hand inside the classroom when the fight erupted.