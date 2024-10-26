Cairo: Saudi Arabia has unveiled new requirements regulating the lease of bicycles and scooters to develop the business environment, encourage investors in the field, and limit visual distortion.

Posted by the Saudi Ministry of Municipalities and Housing on the government platform "Survey," the licensing requirements include obtaining civil defense approval for shops and booths, presenting a valid commercial registration, and attaching an investment contract related to points of sale.

For bike and scooter leasing, the rules mandate sterilizing helmets after each use. Maintenance and cleaning must be conducted inside the store. Emphasis is placed on using satellite maps to monitor locations and speeds, and scooters must not be deployed outside authorized areas.

Additionally, a pavement occupancy permit must be obtained for operating promotional facilities, with a limit of 10 bikes or scooters per booth or assembly point.

Other stipulations require that stores be located within or near recreational facilities, with direct access corridors to ensure easy entry for tenants without crossing streets.

Technical regulations stipulate adherence to rules for individual electric transportation, setting the maximum speed for scooters at 25 km/h on cycle tracks and 5 km/h in public parks.