Dubai: The Saudi General Entertainment Authority (GEA) will organise spectacular fireworks displays across various cities in the Kingdom in celebration of Saudi Arabia’s 94th National Day.

The dazzling shows, to be held simultaneously in multiple regions, added to the festive atmosphere, illuminating the skies in honor of the historic occasion.

In Riyadh, the fireworks will take place at Umm Ajlan Park, where the seven-minute display commences at 9pm.

Jeddah residents will enjoy the celebration at the Jeddah Promenade, while in Al Khobar, spectators gather near the northern Khobar Corniche to witness the colorful spectacle.

Other cities, including Buraidah, Tabuk, Medina, Abha, Hail, Arar, Najran, Al Baha, Al Jouf, and Jazan, will also host their own fireworks displays at designated locations, further enhancing the National Day celebrations across the Kingdom.