Dubai: Seven cases of divorce are reported every hour in Saudi Arabia, according to the General Authority for Statistics.
In 2022, divorce cases reached unprecedented levels, with 7 divorces happening every hour, which makes that for every 10 marriage cases, there are 3 divorce cases.
According to a report issued by the authority, more than 57,500 divorce cases were recorded in the last few months of 2020, an increase of 12.7 per cent compared to 2019.
The report stated that divorce cases have increased during the last 10 years, specifically since 2011. In 2010, there were 9,233 cases.
The authority added that about 34,000 cases of divorce were recorded in 2011, and during the past ten years, divorce cases increased by a whopping 60 per cent.