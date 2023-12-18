Dubai: The Prophet’s Mosque in Medina has witnessed an impressive influx of worshippers, with around 5,119,000 individuals visiting between December 8 and 15.
The General Authority for the Care of the Affairs of the Prophet’s Mosque effectively organised and facilitated the entry of 501,938 visitors to Prophet Mohammad’s (Peace Be Upon Him) tomb, and 235,341 devotees performed prayers at the revered Al Rawdah Al Sharifa.
Comprehensive services were provided to the visitors, ensuring a smooth and fulfilling experience.
A total of 15,295 elderly and those with special needs were accommodated at designated sites.
The translation services offered in various languages were utilised by 87,446 visitors of diverse nationalities.
The mosque’s library, a hub of Islamic learning and scholarship, attracted 13,584 visitors during this time. Additionally, 4,783 individuals took the opportunity to explore the mosque’s exhibitions and museums, deepening their understanding of Islamic history and culture. A total of 8,638 visitors utilized phone services and other communication channels provided by the mosque.
Additionally, the Authority distributed over 111,600 bottles of Zamzam water to the worshippers.
Furthermore, 92,992 Iftar meals were provided, and 42,125 gifts were distributed, adding to the spiritual and communal atmosphere of the mosque.