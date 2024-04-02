Dubai: Over a million worshippers from across the globe and within Saudi Arabia have gathered at the Grand Mosque in Mecca and the Prophet’s Mosque in Medina to observe the final nights of Ramadan.

The faithful have engaged in Umrah, taraweeh, and qiyamullail prayers, seeking the blessings of the holy month’s concluding phase, which began on the 20th day of Ramadan.

The Saudi government, through the General Authority for the Care of the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque, has implemented an extensive operational plan to ensure the comfort and ease of the worshippers.

This plan, which started on Saturday, includes the provision of comprehensive services and the deployment of both human and technological resources to facilitate the smooth conduct of prayers and rituals.

More than 4,000 workers, overseen by 200 Saudi officials, are working tirelessly to maintain cleanliness at the mosques, managing over 3,516 toilets, 9,155 Zamzam water containers, and preparing over 35,000 new carpets for the prayer halls and courtyards. Additionally, 3,000 hand carts, 2,000 electric vehicles, and 6,000 vehicle pushers have been organized for the pilgrims’ use.

As part of the spiritual activities, thousands of worshippers have begun i’tikaf, following their successful online registration, engaging in intense worship and reflection.