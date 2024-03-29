Dubai: In an act of compassion that has won hearts worldwide, a security officer at the Grand Mosque in Mecca was captured on video assisting a pilgrim with disabilities to catch a glimpse of the sacred Kaaba during Umrah.
A security officer, witnessing an expatriate pilgrim's struggle to see the Kaaba due to physical limitations, stepped forward to help him experience this spiritual moment.
Video footage circulating on social media showcases the security officer carrying the disabled pilgrim, allowing him access to a vantage point from which he could see the Kaaba, the focal point of Islamic worship.
The video quickly garnered widespread admiration, with many lauding the selfless act of the security officer. Calls for recognition and reward for his compassionate deed flooded social media platforms, highlighting the profound impact of his gesture.