Dubai: The Saudi Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing has issued new instructions to its affiliated agencies and engineering offices to include earthquake resistance design while approving new residential buildings in various regions and governorates across the country, local media reported.
The move is in line with the implementation of the Saudi Building Code and its amendment through two royal decrees and a ministerial decision issued earlier.
The ministerial decision stipulates amendments to the Saudi Building Code Application Law with regard to fulfilling the requirements for aseismic design of buildings and the procedures to be followed when designing or reviewing and auditing construction plans for buildings in earthquake-prone areas.
The Ministry’s new directive is significant, given the recent earthquakes and tremors felt in the region. The Ministry said it is keen on ensuring the construction of quake-resistant, sustainable, and safer buildings.
The new earthquake-resistant designs incorporate ductility, which enables buildings to bend and flex when exposed to horizontal or vertical shear forces during an earthquake. This move is expected to enhance the safety of residents in the affected regions, given the increasing occurrence of earthquakes in the country.