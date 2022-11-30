Cairo: Prosecutors in Saudi Arabia’s holy city of Mecca are interrogating a man and a woman suspected of having kidnapped a security guard and demanded a ransom to release him, a local news portal has reported.
The young suspects had lured the guard into an apartment where they withheld, physically assaulted him and demanded SR1,600 in ransom from his half-brother, Akhbar24 reported, citing unidentified sources.
The security agencies had got a legal report from a Saudi man claiming he had received voice notes from his brother appealing to save him from the alleged kidnappers, the sources said.
The female suspect was later arrested and police found in her possession the victim’s cellphone and the key of the apartment where he had been kept against his will, the sources added.
Police also arrested her purported accomplice who had a knife in his possession. Afterwards, the security guard was found inside the apartment with his body bearing bruises due to a physical attack over two days, according to the sources.
He was transferred to hospital while the suspects kept in police custody.