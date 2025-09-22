GOLD/FOREX
Saudi Arabia launches voiceprint attendance system for teachers

Beyond voiceprint, the system also supports facial recognition and fingerprint scanning

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
2 MIN READ
Dubai: The Saudi Ministry of Education has approved the use of four core phrases to establish voiceprint identification for teachers through its “Hudoori” attendance app, aiming to modernize and secure staff check-ins and check-outs.

Under the system, each teacher is required to record the four phrases in advance, creating a stored voiceprint. 

When clocking in or out, the app randomly selects one of the phrases, which the teacher must repeat. The recording is then matched against the saved sample to verify identity and confirm attendance.

Among the chosen phrases are: “Unity is strength… together we will achieve great things,” “Welcome to your second home, we wish you a happy day,” “The secret of success is always moving forward,” and “Alone you accomplish little… together we create miracles.”

The ministry said the app integrates Internet of Things (IoT) technology and biometric identifiers to streamline workforce management, allowing thousands of staff to log attendance within seconds using only their smartphones. Beyond voiceprint, the system also supports facial recognition and fingerprint scanning, providing multiple layers of verification.

Explaining the registration process, the ministry noted that teachers are prompted to read the phrases clearly in a quiet setting when pressing the recording button. The app displays the text of each phrase, the recording control, and the required number of samples. A “skip” option exists for those who have already registered a facial scan, though voiceprint registration remains mandatory for users without a prior facial biometric on record.

The system not only reduces reliance on physical attendance devices but also strengthens transparency and accountability, while offering a modern, user-friendly solution to managing school work hours.

