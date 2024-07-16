Dubai: The Saudi government has announced a financial reward programme that grants up to SR54,000 (approximately $15,000) to Saudis who engage professionally in fishing.

The initiative aims to retain skilled fishermen within the profession and ensure a steady supply of fish to local markets.

The programme, managed by the Sustainable Agricultural Rural Development Programme (Reef) stipulates several criteria for eligibility.

Fishermen must possess a valid fishing license as a Saudi craftsman or sailor and must be engaged in the fishing activity themselves.

Additionally, applicants should not be employed in any public or private sector job, must be at least 18 years old, and reside within Saudi Arabia during the support period.

Each fishing expedition under this programme is required to last no less than six hours.

Furthermore, the government has extended financial support to cover scenarios where fishermen are unable to sail due to adverse weather conditions, security measures, or in instances of maritime accidents such as boat crashes, fires, or sinkings.

Support is also available for fishermen who sustain injuries that temporarily prevent them from fishing.