Dubai: A high school student in Saudi Arabia beat up his teacher in broad daylight on a street while his friend filmed the ugly incident.
A video that shows the moment the student confronts his teacher and statrs slapping and punching him all over his body has gone viral on social media.
The video is believed to be taken by the student’s friend who seemed to be ready to film the attack from the start. It is not known why the student attacked the teacher.
According to the teacher, he was taken aback when he was attacked while going out to get something from his car. He said he tried to calm him down but to no avail.
The video triggered anger and uproar on social media, with many people calling for the police to take strict action against the student. No official comment or action on the incident has so far been made.